Al-Hikmah University introduces medical school, prioritises natural medicine

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vice-chancellor explained that the university has witnessed significant strides in the realm of academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Noah Yusuf, disclosed this to newsmen while marking his third anniversary in office, on Thursday in Ilorin.

Yusuf said that the partnership with the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) would further boost the speciality in natural/herbal products.

He said that the medical academic activities are expected to commence from 2023/2024 academic sessions.

The vice-chancellor explained that the university has witnessed significant strides in the realm of academic excellence.

He added that the institution have introduced innovative teaching methodologies, expanded the university’s academic programmes and fostered an environment conducive to research and intellectual growth.

“Recognising the pivotal role of research and innovation in the advancement of higher education in the past one year, Al-Hikmah University has witnessed a remarkable increase in research output, with a focus on interdisciplinary studies and collaboration.

“The measures we have taken to promote research and innovations included the establishment of research grants, partnership with industry and research institutions, and the encouragement of initiatives among faculty members.

“The University had collaborations and partnership with many governments and institutions leading to signing of memorandum of understanding with Lakeside University College, Accra, Ghana; Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan; and Katsina State Government, among others,” Yusuf said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

