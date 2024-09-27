ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom PDP suspends campaign activities in honour of Gov Eno's late wife

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno's late wife, Mrs Patience Eno
Edwin Ebiese, the Publicity Secretary, said in a statement in Uyo on Friday that the decision was a mark of respect for the deceased. Ebiese said that the party had been deeply devastated by the sudden death of the governor’s wife.

“It is with sadness and a deep sense of loss that we announce the suspension of our local government campaign.

“This decision follows the untimely demise of our governor’s wife. This loss is devastating, it has left the party and the entire state mourning.

“As we struggle to come to terms with this huge loss, we are compelled to suspend our campaign activities as a mark of respect for her,” he said.

The PDP spokesman expressed the party’s condolences to the governor and his family and prayed to God to grant him the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May God Almighty also grant our dear state the strength to trudge on at this time of grief,” he added.

