Akwa Ibom govt distributes farm inputs to secondary schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

She said that besides distributing hybrid cassava cuttings, maize and other inputs to schools, the government would also share similar inputs to groups and individual farmers.

Akwa Ibom govt. distributes farm inputs to secondary schools (Clintondaily)

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Offiong Offor, while distributing the inputs on behalf of the government in Uyo, said the exercise was to ensure increase in food production.

Offor said that over the years, government had continued to assist farmers yearly with farm inputs.

She said that the distribution would run through the first and second planting seasons for the overall goal of achieving food sufficiency.

“We must commend Gov. Udom Emmanuel for his efforts to make Akwa Ibom food sufficient state.

“This is as illustrated through the distribution of different farm inputs to farmers, groups and public schools as well as access to finance and training.

“Let’s change the narrative of subsistence agriculture to the practice of agriculture as a business, in order to increase local production.

“Do not sell the items; but please put them to good use, report any challenges you may face to the Ministry of Agriculture for assistance,” Offor said.

Offor said that the programme was meant for public secondary schools in the state, adding that schools in all the senatorial districts would benefit from the exercise this season.

Earlier in his remarks, the Principal, Four Towns Secondary School, Uyo, Mr Ime Ekpo, thanked the governor for providing the inputs at the right time.

Ekpo said that the distribution would facilitate ease in farming activities by farmers and improve the expected yield during harvest time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise featured distribution of farm inputs which include; maize seeds, cassava cuttings, among others to schools in Uyo senatorial district.

News Agency Of Nigeria

