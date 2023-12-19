ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

He recommended disseminating a strong message to sensitise Nigerians about responsible environmental practices.

Uyo Akwa-Ibom State [Businessday]
Uyo Akwa-Ibom State [Businessday]

Recommended articles

The prestigious award was presented by Prince Ene Baba Owoh, the National Coordinator/Secretary of the National Technical Study Group (NTSG) on Clean Up Nigeria, during a ceremony held in Uyo on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Prince Owoh congratulated the Government and the people of Akwa Ibom for their outstanding commitment to cleanliness.

"Akwa Ibom State will be conferred with the STONE 2023 Pro-Max 2018-2023 Cleanest State in Nigeria Green Crystal Award," announced Owoh, extending a proud invitation to Prince Ikim, Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSPEWMA), to receive the prestigious certification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Technical Study Group disclosed that Akwa Ibom has clinched the STONE Pro-Max (2018-2023) five-time Cleanest State in Nigeria Green Crystal Award, excelling in all five performance indicators.

Ebonyi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) closely followed, securing second and third positions with scores of 50% and 47%, respectively.

Owoh emphasised the importance of a peer review mechanism, urging stakeholders to visit both top-performing and less developed states/cities to gain insights into improving environmental performance.

In his remarks, Mr. Uno Etim Uno, the Commissioner for Environment in Akwa Ibom, expressed gratitude to the Clean Up Nigeria Initiative for the recognition.

He recommended disseminating a strong message to sensitise Nigerians about responsible environmental practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We appreciate Clean Up Nigeria for finding us worthy of the award of the cleanest state in Nigeria for the last five years running. We do not take the award for granted; it is a call to do more," Uno said.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment through robust institutional frameworks, promising continued efforts in proper waste management and ending practices that threaten the serenity of the environment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

Gino, Bama awards aspiring Chef with 1 year supply of products at prize giving ceremony of MyFoodByHilda Christmas Cooking Class

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: An exciting display of brilliance, passion, tenacity

InterswitchSPAK 5.0: An exciting display of brilliance, passion, tenacity

Pa Edwin Clark rejects Tinubi's 'imposed' truce between Wike, Fubara

Pa Edwin Clark rejects Tinubi's 'imposed' truce between Wike, Fubara

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala put Nigeria on the map after clinching Footballer of the Year awards in Morocco. [Guardian]

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Gov Otti signs Greater Aba Development Authority bill into law

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award