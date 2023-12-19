Akwa Ibom emerges cleanest state in Nigeria

The prestigious award was presented by Prince Ene Baba Owoh, the National Coordinator/Secretary of the National Technical Study Group (NTSG) on Clean Up Nigeria, during a ceremony held in Uyo on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Prince Owoh congratulated the Government and the people of Akwa Ibom for their outstanding commitment to cleanliness.

"Akwa Ibom State will be conferred with the STONE 2023 Pro-Max 2018-2023 Cleanest State in Nigeria Green Crystal Award," announced Owoh, extending a proud invitation to Prince Ikim, Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSPEWMA), to receive the prestigious certification.

The National Technical Study Group disclosed that Akwa Ibom has clinched the STONE Pro-Max (2018-2023) five-time Cleanest State in Nigeria Green Crystal Award, excelling in all five performance indicators.

Ebonyi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) closely followed, securing second and third positions with scores of 50% and 47%, respectively.

Owoh emphasised the importance of a peer review mechanism, urging stakeholders to visit both top-performing and less developed states/cities to gain insights into improving environmental performance.

In his remarks, Mr. Uno Etim Uno, the Commissioner for Environment in Akwa Ibom, expressed gratitude to the Clean Up Nigeria Initiative for the recognition.

He recommended disseminating a strong message to sensitise Nigerians about responsible environmental practices.

"We appreciate Clean Up Nigeria for finding us worthy of the award of the cleanest state in Nigeria for the last five years running. We do not take the award for granted; it is a call to do more," Uno said.