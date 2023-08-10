BREAKING: Akpabio to explain senator's 'holiday allowances' in court – SERAP

In an official statement issued via its verified handle, SERAP disclosed its decision to take legal action against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The lawsuit centers around the alleged distribution of "holiday allowances" by the Clerk of the National Assembly into various accounts of senators.

This comes as a significant portion of the population, totaling approximately 137 million impoverished Nigerians, grapple with dire economic challenges.

The controversy ignited following Senate President Akpabio's announcement during a plenary session on Monday, August 07, 2023.