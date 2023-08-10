ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Akpabio to explain senator's 'holiday allowances' in court – SERAP

Ima Elijah

The lawsuit centers around the alleged distribution of "holiday allowances" by the Clerk of the National Assembly into 'various accounts' of senators.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President [Twitter]

In an official statement issued via its verified handle, SERAP disclosed its decision to take legal action against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The lawsuit centers around the alleged distribution of "holiday allowances" by the Clerk of the National Assembly into various accounts of senators.

This comes as a significant portion of the population, totaling approximately 137 million impoverished Nigerians, grapple with dire economic challenges.

The controversy ignited following Senate President Akpabio's announcement during a plenary session on Monday, August 07, 2023.

Critics have raised concerns about the propriety and timing of such financial transfers, given the widespread economic difficulties endured by a substantial portion of the nation.

