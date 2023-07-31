Akpabio explains why Wike was not asked many questions during screening

Wike appeared before the Senate on Monday, July 31, 2023, to be screened by the lawmakers following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

After presenting his profile to the Senate, the former Governor of River State was asked only one question by Barau Jibrin.

Jibrin asked Wike if he would replicate what he did in Rivers State if given any ministry and the ex-governor answered in the affirmative.

After answering the question, some senators asked him to bow and go.

However, shortly after Wike left the hallowed chamber, the Senate President said the lawmakers did not ask him many questions because the Senate has his record.

He said, "The reason we did not ask him many questions is because we have his records."

Wike is the first is the first ministerial nominee to be screened by the Senate.