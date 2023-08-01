Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akpabio calls for review of CBN Act

Ima Elijah

A former CBN deputy governor proposed that this team should scrutinise certain decisions made by the central bank.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

The call was made during a ministerial screening session at the Senate, where nominee Adebayo Adelabu expressed the need for new laws to establish oversight of the apex bank.

Adelabu, a former CBN Deputy Governor on Operations, emphasised the necessity of "subtle oversight" by the Economic Management Team. He proposed that this team, consisting of key members of the government and economic advisors, should scrutinise certain decisions made by the central bank.

The Economic Management Team, chaired by the Vice President of Nigeria, includes prominent figures such as the Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, State for Budget and National Planning, Industry, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, and Information and Culture, as well as the CBN Governor, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, and Directors-General of the Budget Office, the Debt Management Office, and the National Bureau of Statistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to Adelabu's suggestion, Senate President Godswill Akpabio stressed the importance of revisiting the CBN Act. He remarked, "I think this is food for thought for distinguished senators, and that means we must revisit the act that set up the CBN because most of the problems we are seeing cannot be answered by him but he cannot stand here and condemn the very institution to which he belongs."

Akpabio highlighted the significance of proper oversight and monitoring of the CBN, especially considering the disagreements among its members regarding certain decisions.

The lack of adequate oversight was considered a contributing factor to the series of heavily criticised decisions by the CBN, including the controversial naira redesign policy during the 2023 general election campaigns.

One of the most notable critics of the CBN's decisions was the former Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed. She publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the CBN's failure to consult her ministry before implementing the redesign of the ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1,000 banknotes and discontinuing the old bills within an unprecedented three-month window.

These decisions have reportedly led to difficulties for the now-suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who is currently facing a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition at a Federal High Court in Lagos State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC strike to begin Wednesday as police beef up security

NLC strike to begin Wednesday as police beef up security

Northern youths call on Senate to confirm El-Rufai, Okotete as ministers

Northern youths call on Senate to confirm El-Rufai, Okotete as ministers

Akpabio calls for review of CBN Act

Akpabio calls for review of CBN Act

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

El-Rufai wants to crack down on Nigerians who steal electricity

El-Rufai wants to crack down on Nigerians who steal electricity

Tinubu confident labour unions will postpone protest, NLC says it won't

Tinubu confident labour unions will postpone protest, NLC says it won't

Obi's case against Tinubu finally over, tribunal expected to set judgement date

Obi's case against Tinubu finally over, tribunal expected to set judgement date

Nigerian Senate's ministerial screening is a joke — one change can fix it

Nigerian Senate's ministerial screening is a joke — one change can fix it

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions