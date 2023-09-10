Akpabio appoints ex-Reps spokesman Eyiboh as Media Adviser

Akpabio made the announcement in Abuja on Sunday, describing Eyiboh as “an astute politician, experienced media manager, public affairs expert and communications guru”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eyiboh, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was in the Green Chamber from 2007 to 2011 and was reelected in 2011.

He was spokesman and chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs between 2007 and 2011 under the speakership of Dimeji Bankole.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011, he was appointed Chairman of the House Committee on Civil Society Organisations and Donor Agencies by former Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Eyiboh is the immediate past Chairman, Governing Board of the Cross River Basins Development Authority and is a former Executive Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission.

He is a former Director, Akwa Palm Industries Ltd, former Speaker, WAIFEM forum for Regional Parliamentarians, Accra, and former Corporate Affairs Consultant, Socfinco Indufin of Brussel.