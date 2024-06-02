ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour has declared plans to commence an indefinite strike on Monday over the Federal Government's failure to meet its demand for the new minimum wage.

Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike
Akpabio, Abbas engage labour in last-minute talks to avert Monday's strike

The meeting is taking place in Abuja and is being attended by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero; and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo.

Also in attendance are the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity respectively, Diket Plang, and Adegboyega Adefarati.

Akpabio and Abbas are looking to persuade the aggrieved workers to shelve their planned strike slated to begin on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The National Assembly said the engagement was necessary to “avert the impending industrial action which would have severe repercussions on the populace and economy.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero addressing workers on Wednesday, May 1 at the Eagle Square, Abuja. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Following the government's failure to meet their ₦500,000 new minimum wage demand, the labour unions announced that it has resolved to embark on the industrial action, which would last until there's a favourable proposal for Nigerian workers.

Part of labour's demand includes the reversal of the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

The labour unions also said the current ₦30,000 minimum wage can no longer take an average Nigerian worker home.

They lamented that not all governors are paying the current wage award which expired in April 2024, five years after the Minimum Wage Act of 2019 was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government had initially proposed ₦48,000 as the new minimum and later jacked it up to ₦60,00, which the organised private sector also agreed with but the labour unions have insisted on nothing less than ₦500,000.

