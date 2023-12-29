ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Bayo Wahab

Since Aiyedatiwa’s emergence, no fewer than five aides of the former governor have dropped their resignation letters.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Governor of Ondo State. [Premium Times]
Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Governor of Ondo State. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Akeredolu died in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, after a protracted battle with cancer, and hours after his death was announced, his deputy, who’s been working in an acting capacity was sworn in as the new governor of the state.

However, since Aiyedatiwa’s emergence, no fewer than five aides of the former governor have dropped their resignation letters.

They include the Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Richard Olatunde, his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye, the Commissioner for Infrastructure Lands and Housing, Aminu Raimi, the Special Assistant on Photography, Olawale Abolade and the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his resignation letter, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing said his decision to resign was anchored on his conscience.

“I write to tender my resignation of appointment as Commissioner For Infrastructure, Lands and Housing with effect from today, 28 December 2023.

“This decision is anchored on my conscience, as my leader and dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON joined the Saint Triumphant.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the state for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands and infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing,” Raimi said.

In his letter, Adebowale, the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, thanked Akeredolu and the people of the state for allowing him to serve them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has reportedly started to shop for a suitable and loyal deputy to work with.

According to ThePunch, the governor has been holding meetings with the political stakeholders in and outside the state in search of a reliable and supportive deputy.

ALSO READ: Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s rough journey to Ondo Governor’s seat

A source, who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity said the governor may pick his deputy from either the northern or central senatorial districts of the state.

The governor’s possible choices according to the source include the Chief of Staff to the former governor, Olugbenga Ale and the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razak Obe.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

New Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa urged to prioritise public interests

Soldier beats driver to death for not giving him money at checkpoint in Borno

Soldier beats driver to death for not giving him money at checkpoint in Borno

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

Akeredolu struggled for entrenchment of true federalism - Alake

Akeredolu struggled for entrenchment of true federalism - Alake

We must deliver quality education for Nigerian children, jobs for youth - Tinubu

We must deliver quality education for Nigerian children, jobs for youth - Tinubu

Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Labour Party rolls out timetable for by-elections, pegs Senate form at ₦3.5m

Labour Party rolls out timetable for by-elections, pegs Senate form at ₦3.5m

NRC gives 63,000 passengers free train rides in 7 days

NRC gives 63,000 passengers free train rides in 7 days

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming [Kosofe Post]

Lagos senator Abiru distributes 8,500 food packs, says better days coming