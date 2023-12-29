Akeredolu’s aides resign as Gov Aiyedatiwa searches for deputy

Akeredolu died in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, after a protracted battle with cancer, and hours after his death was announced, his deputy, who’s been working in an acting capacity was sworn in as the new governor of the state.

However, since Aiyedatiwa’s emergence, no fewer than five aides of the former governor have dropped their resignation letters.

They include the Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Richard Olatunde, his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye, the Commissioner for Infrastructure Lands and Housing, Aminu Raimi, the Special Assistant on Photography, Olawale Abolade and the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his resignation letter, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing said his decision to resign was anchored on his conscience.

“I write to tender my resignation of appointment as Commissioner For Infrastructure, Lands and Housing with effect from today, 28 December 2023.

“This decision is anchored on my conscience, as my leader and dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON joined the Saint Triumphant.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the state for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands and infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing,” Raimi said.

In his letter, Adebowale, the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, thanked Akeredolu and the people of the state for allowing him to serve them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has reportedly started to shop for a suitable and loyal deputy to work with.

According to ThePunch, the governor has been holding meetings with the political stakeholders in and outside the state in search of a reliable and supportive deputy.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity said the governor may pick his deputy from either the northern or central senatorial districts of the state.