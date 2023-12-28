ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s rough journey to Ondo Governor’s seat is a self-fulfilling prophecy

Bayo Wahab

The plot against Aiyedatiwa started with Akeredolu sacking all the media aides attached to his deputy’s office.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]
Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

When President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua took ill and his vice, Jonathan, became the acting President through the doctrine of necessity in February 2010, many Nigerians believed his name predisposed him to political good luck.

Barely three months in the acting position, Jonathan became Nigeria’s president, due to Yar’Adua’s death.

But unlike Jonathan, Aiyedatiwa’s elevation to the highest political office in Ondo State following his principal’s death transcends the psychology of his first, middle and last name.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a prophetic perspective to his political elevation and fortunately for him, his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, was the bearer of the prophecy.

Late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Former Governor of Ondo State (Credit: THISDAYLIVE)
Late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Former Governor of Ondo State (Credit: THISDAYLIVE) Pulse Nigeria

In July 2020, Akeredolu picked Aiyedatiwa as his running mate for his re-election after ditching Agboola Ajayi, his first-term deputy, following an irreconcilable conflict.

While speaking during his second term inauguration ceremony, Akeredolu celebrated Aiyedatiwa, praising his parents for giving him good names which according to him providentially propelled him to become the deputy governor of the state.

Basking in the euphoria of the ceremony, the governor said, “The name we give our children or the name we bear at times matters a lot. I want to congratulate this man. When they gave you ‘Lucky,’ they knew you would be lucky, now you are lucky. You’re also given ‘Orimisan,’ only the fortunate get chosen to be deputy governors. You’re fortunate. Even your parents’ name speaks volumes, ‘Aiyedatiwa’ (Life is good for us). Your life is good now. You have been consistent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Akeredolu proceeded to prophesy that Aiyedatiwa was in pole position to take over the administration of Ondo State after the expiration of his second term.

“You’re worthy of this position and I want to thank you for being considered to complete this journey with us. I have a maximum of four years, maybe you can proceed from there. It is for me now to calm down and for you to grow. I must calm down for you to grow, I have done my little bit. So I congratulate you and your wife,” he stated.

As one of the founders of personality psychology, Gordon Allport, put it, “The most important anchorage to our self-identity throughout life remains our own name.” Akeredolu understood the effect of Aiyedatiwa’s name on his political career, but politics — being a game of mischief — prompted him to almost truncate his own ‘prophecy’.

Aiyedatiwa has been a loyal ally of Akeredolu for over a decade. When he picked him in 2020 as his running mate, he said “This person has been with us since the beginning of this political journey in 2012.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his ailing principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during their campaign in 2020. [Newspeak]
Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his ailing principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during their campaign in 2020. [Newspeak] Pulse Nigeria

With this submission, one would think the relationship between Akeredolu and his deputy was free of suspicion and treachery. But politics doesn’t usually give room for such cordiality. The game is not the game if distrust and machination are not in the mix.

Rumours about Akeredolu’s death first flew in April 2022. He was rumoured to have died days after he left Nigeria for a 14-day vacation in Germany.

Again, in June 2023, the Ondo State Government was forced to debunk another death rumour about the ailing governor.

However, as the governor’s health worsened, loyalists and cabals began to take a leaf out of Turai Yar’Adua’s book and attempted to sidestep the deputy governor and take control of the affairs of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The machination began with the ailing governor sacking all the media aides attached to his deputy’s office.

The aides, according to reports, were relieved of their appointments because they were allegedly causing disaffection in Akeredolu’s government.

Some of them were accused of wishing the governor dead by allegedly spreading the notion that Aiyedatiwa would complete Akeredolu’s tenure.

Following the dismissal of his media aides, Aiyedatiwa pledged his loyalty to his principal, arguing that some faceless people had been planting stories in the media to cause disaffection between him and his boss.

But his pledge fell on deaf ears as Akeredolu’s loyalists in the Ondo State House of Assembly intensified their plot to impeach him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 6 deputies governors who succeeded their principals without being elected

While Akeredolu kept battling cancer and remained confined to his sickbed, the lawmakers were seriously bent on impeaching Aiyedatiwa until President Bola Tinubu intervened in the imbroglio.

All the while, the ailing governor, despite his critical condition refused to empower his deputy to govern the state in an acting capacity until activists, civil societies and opposition parties started pressuring him to resume or resign.

On December 13, 2023, Akeredolu bowed to pressure, handed over to Aiyedatiwa and flew out again for another medical leave. Sadly, he did not return from the trip alive.

Akeredolu’s role in the political elevation of Aiyedatiwa underscores the self-fulfilling prophecy maxim that “If another person thinks something will happen, they may consciously or unconsciously make it happen through their actions or inaction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyway, it has all come to pass. The speculation for which he sacked Aiyedatiwa’s media aides has come to pass. His prophecy about his deputy succeeding him has also come to pass, just not in the way he hoped.

Is it safe to say Akeredolu was the Pharaoh’s providence used to elevate the political standing of Aiyedatiwa to become the Moses of his time in Ondo State? Maybe not.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sowore alleges foul play in late Ondo Governor Akeredolu's demise

Sowore alleges foul play in late Ondo Governor Akeredolu's demise

Court extends interim order against INEC, PDP over 26 defected Rivers lawmakers

Court extends interim order against INEC, PDP over 26 defected Rivers lawmakers

AGN expresses concern over Nollywood actors' resistance to Health Insurance plan

AGN expresses concern over Nollywood actors' resistance to Health Insurance plan

Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s rough journey to Ondo Governor’s seat is a self-fulfilling prophecy

Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s rough journey to Ondo Governor’s seat is a self-fulfilling prophecy

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

Governor Namadi signs Jigawa’s ₦298.140 billion 2024 budget

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

WHO, partners provide fuel, supplies to 2 Gaza hospitals in high-risk missions

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Senator Natasha commissions 800 street lights on roads across Kogi central

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

Nigerian Army confirms soldier's arrest for alleged killing of truck driver in Maiduguri

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

NSCDC arrests 82 suspected vandals, 22 suspected illegal miners in FCT

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu departs Lagos for Christmas and New year break [Presidency]

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

The NNPC says the Port-Harcourt refinery will begin operations before the end of 2023. [Premium Times]

Petrol to start flowing from Port Harcourt refinery after Christmas - FG

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu’s wife doles out ₦25m to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week [Champion Newspapers]

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week