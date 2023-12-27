Akeredolu and 5 other prominent Nigerian politicians who died in office

Some of them died after a prolonged illness while others died from accidents.

Here’s the list of notable political leaders who died in office.

Rotimi Akeredolu (1956–2023)

Until his death, Akeredolu nicknamed ‘Aketi’ was the Governor of Ondo State. He died at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with leukaemia.

After serving as Attorney General of the state, Akeredolu was elected to govern the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016.

The ex-governor breathed his last in Lagos in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, days after he was reportedly flown to Germany for medical attention.

Senator Bayo Osinowo (1955–2020)

Better known as Pepperito, Osinowo died of complications from COVID-19 on June 15, 2020.

He was a lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Industries.

Osinowo, who died at the age of 64 also served as Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Lands and Housing for 11 years.

Umaru Yaradua (1951–2010)

Yar’adua served as the President of Nigeria from 2007 to 2010 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Like Akeredolu, he died at the age of 58, on May 5, 2010, after a protracted illness that kept him away from his constitutional duties for months.

Yar’adua, who became President after serving as Governor of Katsina State died in a Saudi hospital and was flown back home for burial.

The cause of his death was pericarditis — an inflammation of a membrane around the heart.

Patrick Yakowa (1948–2012)

Yakowa was a deputy governor of Kaduna State, who was elevated to lead the state after his principal, Namadi Sambo was sworn in as vice president.

He served the state from 2010 to 2012.

Yakowa died at the age of 64 in a helicopter crash while returning from a funeral in Bayelsa State.

Rose Oko (1957–2020)

Until her death in March 2020, Rose Oko was s senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She was also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

Oko died at a facility in the United Kingdom weeks after battling with high blood pressure.

She died at the age of 63.

Isiaka Adeleke (1955–2017)

At the time of his death, Adeleke was representing Osun West Senatorial District. He was first elected Governor of Osun State in 1991 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

He died in April 2017, at 62, at a hospital in Osogbo after a political meeting that lasted for hours.

