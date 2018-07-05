Pulse.ng logo
Akala explains why he wants to be Governor again in Oyo state

The former governor made the declaration on Wednesday at his Bodija, Ibadan, residence while receiving members of the Akala Support Group who paid him a visit.

Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala play

A former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Wednesday declared his intention to contest  for the governorship seat in 2019 , saying he was bowing to intense  pressure by his admirers.

The News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the group had at  a programme held at Premier Hotel in Ibadan on March 29 called on Alao-Akala to  re-contest in 2019.

Patriotic people of Oyo State, for quite some time now, I have been inundated by telephone calls and  text messages from well-meaning citizens and subjected to intense pressure,  I have been receiving these messages  from Destiny Group, corporate bodies, political associates and friends alike to stage a comeback to the governorship seat in the state.

“Having communed with my creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and due consultations with critical stakeholders, I do solemnly offer myself to contest for the governorship seat in 2019. So help me God,” he said.

Alao-Akala  said  he was contesting with a view to consolidating on and surpassing  the achievements recorded so far by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

He claimed  that he endeavoured “ to put smiles on the faces of people within available resources’’  when he was governor  between  2007  and  2011.

Alao-Akala  commended the  efforts of  Ajimobi who had  been  governing  the state in the last seven years.

Ajimobi’s remarkable programmes and projects in the areas where people find tough to venture into have been impactful on the  citizenry such that the people have tagged him ‘Koseleri Governor. My fellow compatriots, you can see vividly the similarities in our designations,  ‘Oyato’ and ‘Koseleri, ‘ both of which are clear evidence of  purposeful governance,’’ he said.

Earlier, Dr Fola Akinosun, the Chairman of  Akala Support Group, had  described Alao-Akala as the most qualified and experienced among all those who had  declared interest in the governorship race.

Akinosun, who is a member of  the Buhari Campaign Organisation, said  this was not the time to experiment in the choice of leadership.

Mr Olu Abiala, a former NLC Chairman in the state, also said the  visit was to appeal to Alao-Akala to listen to the call by no fewer than 5,000 members of the group to contest.

NAN reports that among those present at the  forum  were human rights activists, labour leaders,  traders as well as  representatives of  youth and  women groups.

