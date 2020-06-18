Shortly after the immediate governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi was rumoured to have died, his spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji debunked the claim, saying his principal is still alive.

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Twitter Nigeria was awash with Ajimobi’s death rumour as many tweeted that the ex-governor has died.

While refuting the rumour, the spokesperson to the former governor urged Nigerians to disregard the news saying he spoke with hi long ago.

He said, “I spoke with those around him not long ago and they confirmed to me that he is still alive. Please disregard news of his death as fake news.”

The former governor's daughter, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, who is married to the son of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state also dismissed the rumour on Twitter saying her father is still alive.

The Kano State Government also urged the public to disregard the rumour of the ex-governor's death.

The 70-year-old politician was recently admitted at the First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital in Lagos after testing positive for coronavirus.