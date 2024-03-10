ADVERTISEMENT
NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also accused the NLC leadership of alleged moves to plunge the country into economic and political crisis over excessive calls for industrial action.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

Mr Isa Tijjani, a former Vice-President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that incessant strike by the labour unions poses a significant threat to the nation’s economy.

Tijjani said this at a news conference on Saturday in Kano.

According to him, there are alternatives to strike and urged labour unions to explore them in resolving their differences with the government.

“The country is in a critical situation, and incessant strikes and protests will injure the economy.

“When the economy is in tatters, everybody will suffer because we all depend on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Recession is everywhere, we are not currently good, the economy cannot afford a nationwide strike at this time,” he said.

On wage increase, Tijjani said the ₦485,000 minimum wage proposed by the unions was no longer feasible in view of the economic realities in the country.

He also accused the NLC leadership of alleged moves to plunge the country into economic and political crisis over excessive calls for industrial action.

“The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero is allegedly up to something in his frequent callings for strike even when clearly the Federal Government is on top of the particular situation they are talking about.

“Bargaining power is not always 100 per cent, but as a pressure group, if you have 62 per cent of what you are looking for, you then negotiate and allow peace to reign.

“Today, the integrity of NLC is at stake because they deviated from their main job of protecting the collective rights of Nigerians,” he said.

