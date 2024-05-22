Aiyedatiwa hails Tinubu for restoring power to 4 Ondo council areas after 15 years

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh said that the project was part of the Federal Government’s effort to ensure sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the present administration is determined to provide sufficient power to stimulate the economy of the country.

“We all know that the power supply for human activity is crucial to enhance socio-economic development, increase income to families, create job opportunities, and bring people out of poverty.

“Therefore, the 132kv transmission line can generate uninterrupted efficient power transmission as a bridge or power gap and serve the people of Okitipupa and its environs, which was thrown into darkness for the past 15 years.

“As a result of the commissioning, the scenario will now change to reactivate businesses for the success of our men and women.

“Now that the government has fulfilled its promise, it’s the turn and responsibility of the communities to fulfil their part by continuing to protect this project against vandalism,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the light project will cover Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas (LGA’s) in the South Senatorial District of the state.

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), said that the project would provide electricity for over 2,000 communities in the Southern district.

Ogbuku said that the project aimed to serve urgent needs and to link Ondo South to the national grid after about 15 years without light in the area.

He said that the project was also aimed at complementing the Federal Government’s effort in the power sector by improving the power supply to communities in the area.

According to him, the project will improve the direct value chain in small and medium-scale industries, job creation, and consequently engender growth and development in Ondo State.

“Our task remains to bridge the infrastructural gaps which have existed for far too long, and create an enabling environment for improved economic activities in the communities and across the Niger Delta,” he said.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State applauded Tinubu for his gesture to restore electricity to the four council areas after 15 years of darkness.

Aiyedatiwa said that the project symbolised commitment to the progress and development of the people of the southern senatorial district.

Benson Obayelu, Project Contractor, who explained that the project was re-awarded to his company in 2012, said that the project was delayed due to the fall in the country’s currency.

Obayelu said: “Despite the bottleneck, the project was completed and the light has been on since October 2023 till now.

“So, what we evacuated from Omotosho is 132kv and step down with the mighty transformer 2 by 30/40 MVA transformer and step down to 33kv which is going to communities.”

Oba Fredrick Oladele, Orungberuwa of Ode-Erinje, appreciated the president for restoring electricity to the communities.

“From the People’s account, the light went off on Nov. 3, 2013, making it 10 years and seven months, without electricity in Irele, Okitipupa, Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Governments.