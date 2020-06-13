The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to release her aides who were reportedly detained on the orders of Idris Kassim, the Chief Security Officer to the President.

Earlier reports stated that one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides, Yusuf Sabiu aka Tunde, who recently returned from another state forced his way to the Presidential Villa instead of going on self-isolation.

According to Sahara Reporters, Mrs Buhari's aides forcibly removed him from the Villa, but Sabiu, who is said to be one of the most powerful aides to the president allegedly asked the CSO to arrest Aisha’s aides including her ADC, Usman Shugaba.

While calling on the police to release them, Aisha in a series of tweets reminded the IGP that COVID-19 is still very much in Nigeria, adding that her aides should be released to avoid exposing them to the virus in their custody.

She tweeted, “That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant government agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials.

“Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to undergo a-14 day mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police command will do well to remember that.

“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”