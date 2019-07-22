The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that it'll reward one of its officers, Aircraftman Bashir Umar, for exemplary behaviour.

The airman, according to a statement by NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, found and returned the sum of €37,000 to its owner.

"The incident occured at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano on Tuesday 16 July 2019, when ACM Bashir, who is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team (MADT) deployed for airport security duties, while on routine patrol with some of his colleagues, found the money in a parcel," Daramola said.

Umar called the phone number on the parcel and eventually handed over the package to its owner, identified as Alhaji Ahmad.

Daramola disclosed that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the Chief of Administration at the Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, to immediately come up with modalities to reward the airman.

The reward, he said, will encourage others to continue to embody attitudes and behaviours that reflect NAF's core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery.