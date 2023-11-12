ADVERTISEMENT
Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Terrorists used the location as a logistics storage area and staging area to attack troops' locations at Banki Junction in the past, he added.

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno [Twitter:N]

Director, Public Relations and Information at the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the interdictions were in continuation of efforts at clearing remnant of terrorists in the locations.

He stated that the terrorists, who had hidden four gun trucks under thick shrubs, had perfected plans to attack troops’ locations around Damboa and Wajiroko.

He added that three of the gun trucks were struck as evidenced by the thick black smoke and fire from them after the strike. The last gun-truck was seen fleeing the scene of the strike.

“The fleeing truck was subsequently tailed for about 26km until it disappeared under a tree but was struck and observed to be on fire with no sign of movement at the location.

“The destruction of the four gun-trucks, along with the occupants, effectively degraded the capability of the terrorists to attack friendly forces and locals within the area,’’ he stated.

Gabkwet added that air interdiction missions were also conducted at a location seven kilometres east of Banki Junction in Borno on Nov 11.

The location, he explained, was a well-known terrorists’ enclave hitherto deserted, but suddenly became active with high terrorists’ activities.

Terrorists used the location as a logistics storage area and staging area to attack troops’ locations at Banki Junction in the past, he added.

“Accordingly, NAF aircraft were scrambled to interdict the location. The aftermath of the strike revealed the destruction of the location with the logistics sites on fire.

“The terrorists have continued to feel the firepower of air and ground forces and her apparently desperate, confused and at a loss as to why they have been on the receiving end of military onslaughts.

“The inability of terrorists to move freely and at will is also attributed to the effectiveness of the operational cooperation exhibited by the air and ground troops, which should be commended,’’ Gabkwet stated.

