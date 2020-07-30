The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) says no injury or fatality was recorded by passengers on the collided aircrafts at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Mr Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, AIB has been notified and has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality registration Marks, OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline, and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and registration Marks, TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline, which occurred on July 29, 2020 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

"The Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaged part of the right horizontal stabilizer of the Turkish aircraft.

"All passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality," he said.

Oketunbi said that the Bureau will appreciate that the public and press do not pre-empt the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is issued.

Similarly, SP Alabi Joseph, the PPRO Airport Police Command, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that there was no injury or casualties recorded.

Joseph said that the two aircraft had been parked for proper check and observation before they fly.

He said that the incident occurred on July 29 at about 5:30pm at the MMIA Lagos.

Joseph said that the Middle East Airline, which came to evaquate some Indian nationals, was about taking off and one side of the wing mistakenly brushed the stationed Turkish Aircraft.

"I also want to state categorically that, airlines coming to and fro MMIA in Lagos were not on commercial basis.

"They have been conducting evacuation since ban on commercial flights was ordered," he said.