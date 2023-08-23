ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of the foundation stated that the foundation remains steadfast in its mission to promote educational development and empower the youth of Northern Nigeria.

Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students
Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Abubakar Umar, the Director-General of the foundation and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna.

According to him, the initiative which takes place every year, aims to provide financial support to the less-privileged students, enabling them to pursue their academic careers without hindrances. Gambo emphasised the importance of empowering financially challenged students to achieve their educational aspirations.

He stated, “Our scholarship program is designed to alleviate the financial burden on deserving students, ensuring that they have equal opportunities to excel academically. By investing in their education, we believe we are investing in the future of Northern Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said since the initiation of the scholarship scheme, approximately 600 scholars had successfully graduated with exceptional achievements.

Impressively, 48 per cent of these graduates have attained first-class honours, reflecting the high caliber of students benefiting from the foundation’s support.

“Currently, the foundation’s scholars studying at various Nigerian universities are demonstrating outstanding academic performances, “he stated.

He said the scholarship award ceremony was graced by Dr Babangida Aliyu, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, along other distinguished members and special guests.

Their attendance signifies the collective commitment and dedication to fostering education and uplifting the Northern Nigerian community,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the foundation remains steadfast in its mission to promote educational development and empower the youth of Northern Nigeria.

According to him, through the scholarship program, the foundation aims to nurture the talents and potential of deserving students, enabling them to contribute positively to the society, both locally and globally.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA looking for Lekki drug dealer who knocked down officer with his car

NDLEA looking for Lekki drug dealer who knocked down officer with his car

Matawalle vows to prove his critics wrong, says he understands security matters

Matawalle vows to prove his critics wrong, says he understands security matters

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students

Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students

Reps issues final warning to MDA's, to appear before the committee

Reps issues final warning to MDA's, to appear before the committee

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers