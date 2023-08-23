Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students

This is contained in a statement signed by Abubakar Umar, the Director-General of the foundation and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna.

According to him, the initiative which takes place every year, aims to provide financial support to the less-privileged students, enabling them to pursue their academic careers without hindrances. Gambo emphasised the importance of empowering financially challenged students to achieve their educational aspirations.

He stated, “Our scholarship program is designed to alleviate the financial burden on deserving students, ensuring that they have equal opportunities to excel academically. By investing in their education, we believe we are investing in the future of Northern Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said since the initiation of the scholarship scheme, approximately 600 scholars had successfully graduated with exceptional achievements.

“Impressively, 48 per cent of these graduates have attained first-class honours, reflecting the high caliber of students benefiting from the foundation’s support.

“Currently, the foundation’s scholars studying at various Nigerian universities are demonstrating outstanding academic performances, “he stated.

He said the scholarship award ceremony was graced by Dr Babangida Aliyu, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation, along other distinguished members and special guests.

“Their attendance signifies the collective commitment and dedication to fostering education and uplifting the Northern Nigerian community,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the foundation remains steadfast in its mission to promote educational development and empower the youth of Northern Nigeria.