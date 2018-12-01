Agbaje mourns OPC Founder, Fasehun

news

Mr Jimi Agbaje, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Lagos State, has described the death of the Founder of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasehun, as a huge loss to Nigeria, especially the Yoruba race.

Describing Fasehun as a historical figure and a foremost father of the country’s Fourth Republic democracy, Agbaje said his transition at this time in the country’s political history was personally painful to him.

Agbaje extolled the virtues of Fasehun in a statement signed by his campaign spokesperson, Mr Felix Oboagwina on Saturday in Lagos.

“Not only was Baba an icon of Nigeria’s democratic struggle, but to me, he stood as a father figure with whom I enjoyed a personal relationship,” Agbaje said.

Himself a Pharmacist, Agbaje said that Fasehun’s role as a medical doctor, Nigeria’s first acupuncturist and Founder of OPC marked him as a historical figure.

“We thank God for a life well spent. And we pray that God will grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“My family, my campaign team and I stand with OPC and the family at this moment,” Agbaje said.

Recalling the epoch role Fasehun played in the struggle for June 12 and the Fourth Republic, Agbaje described him as a stuff of which legends were made.

“Dr. Fasehun left his comfort zone as a wealthy medical doctor to join the proletariats, the commoners and pro-democratic groups on street demonstrations for the military to cede power to civilians.

“In this cause, he suffered all kinds of assaults and detentions from the oppressors, but he remained undeterred and unwavering,” Agbaje said.

Fasehun died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at about 1a.m. on Saturday, at the age of 83.