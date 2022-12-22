ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, Uzodimma approves 13th month salary for Imo workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has again approved payment of 13th month salary to the state workers before Christmas celebration.

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]
Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@HE_HopeUzodimma]

The governor had approved a similar payment in December 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategic Planning, Mr Declan Emelumba, said this when he addressed newsmen in Owerri.

This is in addition to the rice and other food items released to civil servants and public workers in the state.

“The distribution of the items is taking place in all the ministries,” he said, describing the gesture as practical demonstration of the principle of shared prosperity.

“This is a man who has been facing a lot of challenges like the contrived insecurity and carrying out gigantic projects with paucity of funds,” he added.

The commissioner also said that the state Schools of Nursing in Aboh-Mbaise and Awo-mmama earlier de-accredited have secured re-accreditation.

Emelumba said the first set of students to reopen the schools would soon commence academic activities.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I don’t know quantities of new notes printed — CBN Deputy Governor

I don’t know quantities of new notes printed — CBN Deputy Governor

Buhari meets with Tinubu after pledging support for his campaign

Buhari meets with Tinubu after pledging support for his campaign

Ortom signs N179bn 2023 budget into law

Ortom signs N179bn 2023 budget into law

Gov. Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Speaker for exemplary leadership

Gov. Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Speaker for exemplary leadership

Again, Uzodimma approves 13th month salary for Imo workers

Again, Uzodimma approves 13th month salary for Imo workers

Buhari hosts Tinubu at Presidential Villa

Buhari hosts Tinubu at Presidential Villa

Sanwo-Olu launches Senseable Lagos Lab at Isimi Lagos Tech Valley

Sanwo-Olu launches Senseable Lagos Lab at Isimi Lagos Tech Valley

CBN raises cash withdrawal limit for individuals to N500,000 weekly

CBN raises cash withdrawal limit for individuals to N500,000 weekly

I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe

I hope you'll have an opportunity to clear your name - Obi writes Okupe

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering