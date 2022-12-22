The governor had approved a similar payment in December 2021.
Again, Uzodimma approves 13th month salary for Imo workers
Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has again approved payment of 13th month salary to the state workers before Christmas celebration.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategic Planning, Mr Declan Emelumba, said this when he addressed newsmen in Owerri.
“This is in addition to the rice and other food items released to civil servants and public workers in the state.
“The distribution of the items is taking place in all the ministries,” he said, describing the gesture as practical demonstration of the principle of shared prosperity.
“This is a man who has been facing a lot of challenges like the contrived insecurity and carrying out gigantic projects with paucity of funds,” he added.
The commissioner also said that the state Schools of Nursing in Aboh-Mbaise and Awo-mmama earlier de-accredited have secured re-accreditation.
Emelumba said the first set of students to reopen the schools would soon commence academic activities.
