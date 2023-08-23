Again, Reps summon NFF President over non-payment of Super Falcons allowance

Rep. Blessing Onu, the Chairman of the ad hoc committee investigating the face off, reinvited Gusau after he failed to appear on Tuesday.

Re-inviting the NFF president, Onu said the sitting of the committee was not to witch hunt anyone but to discharge its functions in line with the mandate of the House.

Onuh who issued the notice, frowned at the NFF President’s deliberate refusal to honour the invitation of the Ad hoc committee.

According to her, the NFF president was supposed to appear before the ad hoc committee in Aug. 17, the reasons the NFF president gave were not as important as the work of this ad hoc committee.

“Nigerians are interested, Nigerians are watching. The girls did extremely well and they made Nigerians proud, so we shouldn’t take this investigative hearing likely.

“We gave an opportunity for the president of NFF to appear before this Ad hoc committee, I will say invariably he is the one summoning us.

“He came up with an excuse that it is not as important as what we have. The allowances and the dues that were supposed to be paid to the female footballers, the Super Falcons and he turned it down,

“What is more important is for him to attend the FIFA Women Convention or to appear before this committee.

”And even at that he has the effrontery to send his SA that he won’t be able to make it, it simply means he is taking us for granted, he is taking us for a ride and we will not tolerate it we will not,” she said

Speaking earlier, the NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the NFF President could not attend the investigative hearing because of his ill-health.

The ad hoc committee however walked out the Secretary-General and his team who came to represent the NFF president.

Meanwhile, some concerned members of the committee who did not want their name mentioned at the sideline of the investigative hearing, accused Adams of frustrating the exercise.