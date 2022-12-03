RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State undergoing renovation was attacked on Thursday.

Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo. [Daily Trust]
Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

Okoye said that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, reported that the commission ‘s office in Orlu was attacked.

“The incident occurred on Thursday, 1st December, 2022.

“The building, which is undergoing extensive renovation following an earlier attack, was vandalised and partially set ablaze.”

Okoye said that three out of seven construction workers were abducted but later released.

“The damage would have been more extensive but for the quick response of the Nigeria Police which has deployed its personnel to the site.

“This is one attack too many.

“The Commission once again expresses its concern over the spate of attacks on its facilities and the negative consequences on our preparations for the 2023 general election.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Put an end to fuel shortage, price hike – Labour tells FG

Put an end to fuel shortage, price hike – Labour tells FG

Group accuses Reuters of acting as agents for terrorists in North-East

Group accuses Reuters of acting as agents for terrorists in North-East

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

English language, a challenge to most Nigerian graduates — VC

Cost of diesel forced us to increase train fares - NRC boss

Cost of diesel forced us to increase train fares - NRC boss

Soludo presents appointment letters to 5, 000 teachers in Anambra

Soludo presents appointment letters to 5, 000 teachers in Anambra

DHQ accuses British news agency, Reuters of blackmailing Nigerian military

DHQ accuses British news agency, Reuters of blackmailing Nigerian military

Osun election: Appeal Court validates Oyetola, running mate as APC candidates

Osun election: Appeal Court validates Oyetola, running mate as APC candidates

Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo

Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

8 killed as farmers, herders clash over land encroachment in Borno

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds