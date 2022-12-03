Again, INEC office set ablaze in Imo

Okoye said that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, reported that the commission ‘s office in Orlu was attacked.

“The incident occurred on Thursday, 1st December, 2022.

“The building, which is undergoing extensive renovation following an earlier attack, was vandalised and partially set ablaze.”

Okoye said that three out of seven construction workers were abducted but later released.

“The damage would have been more extensive but for the quick response of the Nigeria Police which has deployed its personnel to the site.

“This is one attack too many.