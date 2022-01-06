RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

The land is the solution to most of the nation's problems, Buhari has maintained.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheCable)
President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that the sure way out of endemic poverty for millions of young Nigerians is returning to the land to till, grow crops and fend for livestock.

The president has repeatedly pointed to the gains of farming for a country tethered to crude oil proceeds, and he had yet another opportunity to drum up the benefits of agriculture to an ailing economy, in a recent televised interview with news anchors.

"Only 2.5% arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated so we are going to turn attention for the time remaining for us, to agriculture.

"We need to buy machinery, tractors, clear the land, divide and encourage people to farm," the president enumerated on his plan to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

When a raft of grim current economic indicators were reeled out to the president, he said: "We have to allow people to get access to the farm. We just have to go back to the land."

The president also said educated young Nigerians should not wait for government to give them jobs.

The 79-year-old has also repeatedly said he intends to return to his cattle farm in Katsina State, when his tenure as Nigeria's president elapses in 2023.

