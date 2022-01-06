Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

The president has repeatedly pointed to the gains of farming for a country tethered to crude oil proceeds, and he had yet another opportunity to drum up the benefits of agriculture to an ailing economy, in a recent televised interview with news anchors.

"Only 2.5% arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated so we are going to turn attention for the time remaining for us, to agriculture.

"We need to buy machinery, tractors, clear the land, divide and encourage people to farm," the president enumerated on his plan to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

When a raft of grim current economic indicators were reeled out to the president, he said: "We have to allow people to get access to the farm. We just have to go back to the land."

The president also said educated young Nigerians should not wait for government to give them jobs.