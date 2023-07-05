Ag I-G orders deployment of 35 Police commissioners to States formations

He said the order was issued following the approval of the inspector General recommendation by the Police Service Commission for the deployment. He said the postings was in line with the commitment of the police leadership to ensure effective policing, security and maintenance of law and order in Nigeria.

Adejobi said the newly posted commissioners were; Adelesi Oluwarotimi - Kwara, Adebola Hamzat - Oyo, Augustina Ogbodo - Ebonyi, Samuel Musa - Kebbi, Aderemi Adeoye - Anambra, Auwal Musa - Bauchi State and Alamatu Mustapha - Ogun State.

Others are; Margaret Ochalla - Police Special Fraud Unit Annex Lagos, Banji Ogunrinde - Head, the Explosive Ordnance Unit, Rhoda Olofu - Ports Authority Police Western, Lagos, Kareem Musa - Interpol Annex Lagos, Audu Dabigi - Border Patrol Force and Abibo Reuben - Police Mobile Force.

He said the rest are; Adekunle Olusokan - Welfare FHQ Abuja, Omolara Oloruntola - Special Fraud Unit FCID Abuja and Abaniwonda Olufemi - Deputy Force Secretary amongst others.

The police spokesman said the I-G had called on the newly deployed CPs to key into his policies, vision and mission for the Nigerian Police Force. The I-G urged the senior officers to prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens and ensure adherence to the principles of fairness, professionalism and respect for human rights.

He enjoined the CPs to lead by example and foster harmonious relationships with other security agencies, community leaders and relevant stakeholders.