After early morning rainfall, of course Lagos is flooded as usual

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain which lasted for many hours on Wednesday resulted in flooding in residential areas in Ibeju-Lekki and other strategic locations.

Some of the affected areas included Epe, Eredo, Bogije, Labora, Abijon, Sangotedo, Awoyaya and Ibeju-Lekki.

Some of the residents who spoke with NAN attributed the flooding to the blockage of waterways due to indiscriminate dumping of waste in the localities.

Rasheed Ayobami, a resident in the Labora area of Ibeju-Lekki, said his house was submerged by water due to lack of a functional drainage system in the new site, where he lives. He said water filled his home and destroyed some of belongings.

"There is too much water flowing into my compound, the entire house is submerged. I live in a new site where there is no drainage which makes the water run into residential homes, rendering us homeless because we can’t sleep inside the water," he said.

Another resident, Seyi Arowosaye, decried the perennial flooding in Ibeju-Lekki Expressway due to blockage of drains in the metropolis.

Arowosaye called on Ibeju-Lekki Local Government to clear drains and urged residents to desist from further dumping of waste in drainage to control flooding.

He also urged the Lagos State Government to speed up the completion of road repairs in Sangotedo area of Ibeju.

Bola Fadugba lamented the effect of the downpour and flooding in Labora area.

"I live in Labora but during the rainy season I do relocate with my family to my younger sister's house in the Eputu area. Flood has taken over my house due to lack of drainage in the environment.

"So many areas in the metropolis are also affected by flooding, the government should find a lasting solution to this perennial flooding challenge," she said.