Kano govt insists Sanusi remains Emir despite court order

This is contained in the government's reaction to a pronouncement by a Federal High Court on Thursday, June 20, 2024, nullifying the reinstallation of Sanusi to the throne.

Ruling on the matter brought before it by a kingmaker in the former Kano emirate, Aminu Babba Danagundi, Justice Muhammad Liman declared the process that led to the reinstatement of Sanusi as null and void.

He based his ruling on an earlier order issued to the state government, instructing it to maintain the status quo before returning the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor to office.

“Having been satisfied that the respondents are aware of the court order, the court, in the exercise of its powers, set aside an action because it is in violation of the court’s order, I think it is a very serious matter for anyone to flout the orders of the court and go scot free with it,” the judge ruled.

Kano govt says ruling vindicates its action

However, the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, claimed that the court ruling only vindicated the government's action.

He made this known while addressing a press conference at the Government House on Thursday evening.

He noted that the ruling has unequivocally reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by the State House of Assembly, which enthroned Sanusi and dethroned the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

“Today 20th June, 2024, the Federal High Court No. 1, Kano had passed its ruling in respect of the case before it. I have the honor, on behalf of His Excellency Gov. Abba K. Yusuf and the Kano State Government, to address you once again over the lingering litigation arising from the abolishing of the Five emirates and deposition of the former emirs. (including the deposed emir of 8 metropolitan local governments).

"The Kano State Government acknowledges the ruling by the Federal High Court regarding the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 and views same as upholding the rule of law.

“By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally. reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 by 5:10pm. This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter.

“Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated. This means that, the abolishing of the Five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court. By implication this means that Muhammadu Sanusi II remains the emir of Kano.

