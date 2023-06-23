Africa is committed to climate change, sustainable development – Tinubu

The panel session included notable figures such as David Craig, Co-Chair of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD); Mark Carney, Co-Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ); Mary Schapiro, Vice-Chair of Global Public Policy at Bloomberg; Sabine Mauderer, Vice-Chair of the Network for Greening the Financial System; and United Nations Special Envoy, Catherine Mckenna.

During the session, Ambassador Adamu Ahmed represented President Tinubu and conveyed his message. President Tinubu praised President Macron's initiative to address poverty alongside environmental concerns and emphasised the importance of this summit focusing on climate, people, and diversity.

President Tinubu acknowledged the economic challenges African countries faced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed the need to shift the focus from relying solely on public resources to mobilising private capital. African nations must compete globally and adapt to new approaches in order to overcome economic difficulties.

He expressed support for President Macron's proposal to establish the Net-Zero Data Public Utility (NZDPU), considering it an invaluable resource that would greatly benefit African countries by providing an open and free repository of data.

President Tinubu conveyed the African continent's message of readiness to collaborate with the international community. He highlighted the shift from mere commitments to concrete transition plans, citing Nigeria's Climate Change Act enacted in 2021 as an example. This act established the Climate Change Council, led by the president, and facilitated the creation of a climate change fund and a National Action Plan on climate change.