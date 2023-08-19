Africa Cinema Summit makes debut; ignites economic, creative opportunities

Nigerian filmmakers and cinema operators are at the forefront of this groundbreaking event, which promises to unlock a wealth of economic prospects and creative avenues, catalysing Nigeria's rise on the global cinematic stage.

Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, Convener of the Africa Cinema Summit, expressed her vision for the summit, saying, "This is more than a gathering; it's a movement to reshape the future of African cinema."

Kene Okwuosa, the leader behind Filmhouse Group based in Nigeria, echoed this sentiment, affirming, "Africa's vibrant stories deserve a global platform. The Africa Cinema Summit is the catalyst that will amplify our narratives and drive economic growth."

The summit casts a spotlight on the lucrative business prospects in the realm of cinema. With Nigeria being Africa's largest economy, the establishment and expansion of cinemas hold the promise of not only enriching cultural experiences but also boosting tourism, igniting local economies, and generating employment opportunities.

From inception to the silver screen, the Africa Cinema Summit emphasises the entire spectrum of the filmmaking process. Nigerian scriptwriters, directors, producers, technicians, and artists collectively contribute to narratives that resonate across borders.

The summit underscores the potential for Nigerian storytellers to leverage their creativity, shaping narratives that captivate a global audience.

The urgency to seize this unprecedented opportunity is palpable. The global appetite for authentic African stories is insatiable, yet a shortage of cinema screens remains a glaring gap across the continent. Nigerian filmmakers and cinema operators are urged to take the helm, positioning themselves at the forefront of the cinematic renaissance sweeping Africa.

At a press conference promoting the Africa Cinema Summit, which will take place in November, Asante emphasised the significance of this moment, stating, "Africa's cinematic renaissance begins now."

As the Africa Cinema Summit draws near, Nigeria's cinematic pioneers, artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries are gearing up to converge on this transformative platform.