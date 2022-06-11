Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

Recall that the then Attorney-General of Ondo, arraigned the quartet of Mohammed Usman, Osagie Lawal, Adamu Adamu, and Abubakar in 2019 for the murder of Olakunrin.

They were charged with four counts including felony to wit murder, murder, kidnapping.

Meanwhile, delivering judgement on Friday, June 10, 2022, Justice William Olamide, discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, Abubakar, who was charged with aiding and abetting the crime.

The judgement was handed down after the judge listened to submissions by the prosecution and defence counsel and adopted final written addresses

Justice Olamide held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution was represented by Mr Charles Titiloye while Mr Obafemi Bawa stood in defence of the accused.

Afenifere reacts

The socio-political group has commended the judiciary over the death sentence given to the killers.

Reacting to the court verdict, the national publicity secretary of the organization, Comrade Jare Ajayi, noted that the judgement further showed that justice can be duly dispensed in Nigeria if the Judiciary is allowed to function without interference.

The group also renewed its call for the introduction of state policing to stop all acts of terrorism in the country, Daily Trust reported.

Afenifere also commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Ondo state government for diligently investigating and prosecuting the case.

“The diligence prosecution and final resolution of the case will go a long way in rekindling the confidence of the public in the judiciary.”

He advised that the kind of diligence and effective process deployed in the case should be extended to all other cases “in such a manner that justice would be truly and promptly dispensed without regard to the status or inclinations of those involved.”