ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AfDB plans to double climate finance to $25bn by 2030 amid $7-$15bn annual loss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Africa is at the forefront of climate change’s impacts, which has devastating effects on agriculture and economies.

Dr. Akinwumi A Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB)
Dr. Akinwumi A Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB)

Recommended articles

The President of the bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina said this during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which was monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, this is in spite of contributing only 3% of global emissions. Adesina said that Africa was at the forefront of climate change’s impacts, which had devastating effects on agriculture and economies.

“In response, the AfDBank has inaugurated ambitious initiatives to build resilience and adapt to a changing climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AfDB has committed to doubling its climate finance to 25 billion dollars by 2030, focusing on the African Adaptation Acceleration Programme.

“This programme aims to deploy 25 billion dollars for climate adaptation, making it the largest globally.

“Additionally, the AfDB has created a climate action window with an initial investment of 429 million dollars, expected to grow to 13 billion dollars,’’ he said.

Adesina said this window supports vulnerable countries with crop insurance, land restoration, and climate information services. He said innovative financial mechanisms played a crucial role in supporting these climate adaptation initiatives.

Adesina said the bank had begun using partial credit guarantees, which enabled countries like Benin, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire to raise significant capital at lower interest rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For example, Benin raised 400 million dollars from Chinese investors using a 195 million dollar partial credit guarantee.

“The AfDB also facilitated Egypt’s Panda Bond issuance, allowing the country to secure 500 million dollars from Chinese markets.

“These financial innovations reduce the cost of borrowing for African countries and encourage long-term investments in climate resilience.

“In spite of the challenges posed by climate change, Africa is leading the charge in innovative solutions and sustainable development,’’ he added.

The AfDB boss, therefore, said that the global financial architecture was not serving Africa’s interests very well, thus requiring change. On Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), he said the bank was championing the course on the need for Africa to take those SDRs and use them better.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Tinubu leaves Abuja today to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos

Tinubu leaves Abuja today to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

Here are emergency hotlines to call about cholera outbreak in Lagos

Here are emergency hotlines to call about cholera outbreak in Lagos

Nigeria is suffering a growing cholera outbreak, NCDC alerts Nigerians

Nigeria is suffering a growing cholera outbreak, NCDC alerts Nigerians

AfDB plans to double climate finance to $25bn by 2030 amid $7-$15bn annual loss

AfDB plans to double climate finance to $25bn by 2030 amid $7-$15bn annual loss

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde