ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

News Agency Of Nigeria

CDA is a World Bank-supported centre established to serve as a regional training hub for the West and Central Africa sub-regions.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]
President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is supporting Nigeria in the cultivation of rice, maize, cassava and soybeans to boost food production.

Recommended articles

The bank is providing 134 million dollars to achieve this, its president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, said on Saturday after visiting the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA) at Bayero University, Kano.

Adesina told newsmen that the bank would support Nigeria in cultivating 300,000 hectares each of rice and maize, 150,000 hectares of cassava and 50,000 hectares of soybeans during the 2024 planting season.

“This March, the AfDB is supporting Nigeria to cultivate 118,000 hectares of heat-tolerant varieties of wheat and another 150,000 hectares of maize.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We live in an era of climate change and yet only three per cent of African agriculture is under irrigation. We have to make sure we help our farmers with information that is timely and appropriate.

“We have no alternative but to adapt to climate change; adopt better ways of using water, particularly in the cultivation of dry land crops that are more resilient and tolerant,’’ Adesina said.

He added that AfDB would provide grants for the CDA and collaborate with it to become a centre used for the prediction of weather patterns and the gathering of information that would make farmers plan better.

“We will work with the centre to become one of the centres of excellence in technology.

“We will also support youths to develop their business ideas into reality with our 20,000-dollar grant on `Agri Pitch’ and `Agri Hacking’,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesina commended the Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, and the Director, CDA, for assisting farmers with access to technology in the face of climate change.

In his remarks, the Director of CDA, Prof. Jibrin Mohammed-Jibrin, said the CDA is renowned for its research and teaching in development initiatives, focusing on dry land agriculture.

“The centre is dedicated to improving livelihoods, resilience and sustainable use of natural resources in African dry lands through training and demand-driven research,’’ he said.

Mohammed-Jibrin added that the CDA had received several World Bank grants for research and had so far enrolled about 1,153 Doctorate and master’ degree students and trained farmers in agro-ecological practices.

CDA is a World Bank-supported centre established to serve as a regional training hub for the West and Central Africa sub-regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayero University, Kano, established the centre in 2012 as part of its efforts to address the development challenges of the dry land areas of the sub-regions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

AfDB supports Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, maize, cassava, soybeans

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

Business owners in FCT count losses amid worsening power supply

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

'Mai shayi' laments drop in sales as Indomie price skyrockets

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

President Tinubu mourns Nollywood duo Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Church turns to bread business to raise money amid economic hardship

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

Fire destroys 50 acres of palm trees, pineapples worth ₦150m in Osun

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Global unrest is a sign we are in the last days – Cleric

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Police place ₦50m bounty on 2 wanted Katsina bandits

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

We don't have answers to all problems but we'll do our best - Tinubu