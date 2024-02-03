Super Eagles dedicate win against Angola to late Samuel Okwaraji

Okwaraji, a Nigerian international, slumped and died while playing in a 1990 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

In celebration of their victory against Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the team wrote on its X handle that the triumph was in memory of the late legend.

“Today’s victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

“As we celebrate this triumph, we also honour the memory of Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

“His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on,” it said.