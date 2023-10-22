ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The director said that most of the people living in the shanties were without addresses and identification and this could produce challenges regarding insecurity.

Ongoing demolition at Area 11 (COVID-19 market
Ongoing demolition at Area 11 (COVID-19 market

Recommended articles

Osi Braimah, Director AEPB said this on Sunday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the ongoing demolition of all shanty stores built in a market at Area 11 popularly called (the COVID-19 market) in Abuja.

“Removal of shanties and illegal settlements in Area 11 and some parts of the city is to curb the incessant insecurity faced by residents.

“This is an ongoing exercise by various agencies of the FCT; AEPB has been given marching order by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to scale up all shanties, illegal settlements and squatter camps in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been doing this for a long time, primarily because this scaling up will improve the city sanitation and also cater for the attendant problem of insecurity,” Braimah noted.

The director said that most of the people living in the shanties were without addresses and identification and this could produce challenges regarding insecurity.

“So it is paramount we scale up and we achieve the objective set out for us by the FCT minister.

“That is why the FCT minister has asked everybody to develop his property in the FCT to avoid the erection of illegal property on empty plots.

“Before we embark on demolitions, we usually give abatement notices, we don’t just come in one day trying to remove illegal structures,” Braimah noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged residents to pay their waste management bills, saying that there was a big challenge in this area.

“We render services and it is a struggle to collect money for services rendered. As I have always said in the past, paying for waste services is not a levy, it is not a tax,” the director stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

FG will provide affordable shelter to Nigerians — Minister

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

AEPB continues demolition of shanties, illegal markets in FCT

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Gov Idris donates ₦7m to victims of banditry attacks in Kebbi

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Shettima to participate in AfDB world food dialogue in US

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

NUC approves take-off of 14 programmes at Muhammadu Buhari University

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

INEC cautions parties against fake news ahead of Imo, Kogi Bayelsa polls

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Adeleke hails Tinubu over Adeniyi’s confirmation as Customs CG

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners