AEDC realises N749m revenue from consumers in Niger

” Our projected target for the month of August is N1.5 billion monthly and we succeeded in realising N749 million.

” We have set in motion concrete working modalities to ensure proper collection of debts from consumers as well as payment of current bills to enable us to meet our target,” he said.

Keni, reiterated the company’s determination to continue to provide qualitative service through the provision of constant power supply in all parts of the state.

” We are presently providing 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to our teaming consumers across our state,” he said.

He said that the task ahead was for the consumers to support the company through constant payments of electricity bills for effective service delivery.

He explained that consumers had no reason not to pay electricity bills because of massive power supply in and outside the metropolis.

” If you don’t pay your bill certainly we will disconnect you and when you are ready to pay, you will be charged reconnection fees.

” So basically, it is advisable for consumers to pay for the light consumption to enable the company procure more equipment that would enhance power supply for enhanced socioeconomic activities,” he said.

The regional manager said that already the company had officially reached out to all federal agencies to ensure payments of their electricity bills.

” If we could disconnect Government House and ministries as well as hospitals for not paying electricity bills, certainly we will not spare any other organs of government."