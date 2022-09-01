RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AEDC realises N749m revenue from consumers in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said on Thursday that it collected more than N749 million from payment of electricity bills from consumers in Niger in August.

Electricity Distribution power plant (NAN)
Electricity Distribution power plant (NAN)

Recommended articles

” Our projected target for the month of August is N1.5 billion monthly and we succeeded in realising N749 million.

” We have set in motion concrete working modalities to ensure proper collection of debts from consumers as well as payment of current bills to enable us to meet our target,” he said.

Keni, reiterated the company’s determination to continue to provide qualitative service through the provision of constant power supply in all parts of the state.

” We are presently providing 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to our teaming consumers across our state,” he said.

He said that the task ahead was for the consumers to support the company through constant payments of electricity bills for effective service delivery.

He explained that consumers had no reason not to pay electricity bills because of massive power supply in and outside the metropolis.

” If you don’t pay your bill certainly we will disconnect you and when you are ready to pay, you will be charged reconnection fees.

” So basically, it is advisable for consumers to pay for the light consumption to enable the company procure more equipment that would enhance power supply for enhanced socioeconomic activities,” he said.

The regional manager said that already the company had officially reached out to all federal agencies to ensure payments of their electricity bills.

” If we could disconnect Government House and ministries as well as hospitals for not paying electricity bills, certainly we will not spare any other organs of government."

Keni called on consumers to reciprocate the company’s gesture by ensuring prompt payment of their bills to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

Kano Govt constitutes committee to investigate building collapse

AEDC realises N749m revenue from consumers in Niger

AEDC realises N749m revenue from consumers in Niger

Past govt stole N11.9bn from Kwara treasury in 8 years - Gov AbdulRazaq

Past govt stole N11.9bn from Kwara treasury in 8 years - Gov AbdulRazaq

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Tinubu, Shettima using Jonathan to repair their battered image - PDP

Tinubu, Shettima using Jonathan to repair their battered image - PDP

Presidency: I will help PDP lose 2023 election - Wike

Presidency: I will help PDP lose 2023 election - Wike

EFCC transfers arrested Ogun Speaker to Abuja for questioning

EFCC transfers arrested Ogun Speaker to Abuja for questioning

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

Trending

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus