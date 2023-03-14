AEDC alerts customers of power interruption in parts of Abuja

The management of AEDC, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023, said that the maintenance would take place on March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company said that during this period, there would be power interruptions which would affect Prince & Princess Estate, Parts of Kaura District, Dubai Market, Behind Games Village, and Part of Durumi 2, Adisa Estate.

AEDC listed other areas to include Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Boys College, Sharon Plaza, Anon Plaza, Cedar Crest Hospital, MKK Plaza, Durumi 3 Shell Estate, A.A. Shafa Filling Station, Amina Court, NPI Estate, and environs.