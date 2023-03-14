ADVERTISEMENT
AEDC alerts customers of power interruption in parts of Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

"...the exercise is expected to ensure improved power supply to these areas..."

Electricity Distribution power plant (NAN)
Electricity Distribution power plant (NAN)

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has notified its customers residing along Apo/Gudu, Abuja, that there will be an annual preventive maintenance at the Gudu Injection Substation.

The management of AEDC, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, March 13, 2023, said that the maintenance would take place on March 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company said that during this period, there would be power interruptions which would affect Prince & Princess Estate, Parts of Kaura District, Dubai Market, Behind Games Village, and Part of Durumi 2, Adisa Estate.

AEDC listed other areas to include Sharia Court of Appeal, Federal Boys College, Sharon Plaza, Anon Plaza, Cedar Crest Hospital, MKK Plaza, Durumi 3 Shell Estate, A.A. Shafa Filling Station, Amina Court, NPI Estate, and environs.

"While we regret the inconvenience, we would like to assure our valued customers that the exercise is expected to ensure improved power supply to these areas."

