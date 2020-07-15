Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity says the investigation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu is a credit to President Buhari's administration.

Speaking during Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Adesina said Magu’s invitation by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel was in his best interest.

The suspended EFCC boss was arrested on Monday, July 6, 2020, over corruption allegations levied against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He was released on Wednesday, after nine days in police custody.

Ibrahim Magu was released on Wednedy evening (Premium Times)

Asked if it was legal to detain Magu for over a week, Adesina said he could not comment on legal matters because he’s not a lawyer.

The president’s spokesperson, however, maintained that Magu was only invited to tell his side of the story, adding that the investigation was a credit President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“I can tell you on authority that before this became a public issue, the panel had been sitting for weeks and when the panel established some grounds for Mr Magu to be invited, the President then gave approval for him to be invited and he was invited and he came,” he said.

He further said that Magu’s investigation is evidence that no one is above the law.

However, Magu’s lawyer, Tosin Ojaomo, who was also on the programme said the allegations against his client were false.