Adeosun hails court’s verdict on NYSC certificate scandal, says she’s vindicated

The presiding judge, Taiwo Taiwo ruled that Adeosun was not qualified to have participated in the NYSC scheme when she graduated at 22 years because she was a British citizen at the time.

It would be recalled that following allegations that Adeosun tendered a forged certificate as part of her credentials, the ex-minister tendered her resignation in 2018.

Reacting to the court ruling on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Adeosun in a statement said the judgement is a victory for Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who desire to serve the nation.

She said, “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained, and I am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.