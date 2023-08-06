Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Oyewunmi, who doubles as the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, disclosed this during Oyetola's appearance before the Senate for ministerial screening on Friday, August 4, 2023.

After the former governors' introductory remarks on the floor of the red chamber, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, threw the floor open to another PDP lawmaker from Osun State, Francis Fadahunsi, to make his input.

Fadahunsi extolled the virtue of Oyetola, an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, saying he was the best man for the task.

Meanwhile, when the floor was yielded to Oyewunmi, he disclosed that he and two other lawmakers in the Senate caucus from Osun met Adeleke a day prior and he gave his support for his predecessor.

Oyewumi said, “In Osun State, the three of us representing Osun State in this hallowed chamber have met with the Executive Governor of Osun State yesterday (Thursday), Senator Ademola Adeleke and I’m speaking on his behalf, that we should give our total support for the nominee standing before you, Mr Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, as the next minister from Osun State. We believe in him.

“Osun State is a state yearning for development and we believe this can come from anybody and he is one of our leaders…If all of us work together, Osun State will be better. So, I am speaking on his (Adeleke’s) behalf and on behalf of other two senators from Osun State that we have no objection to his (Oyetola’s) nomination and we believe that he is going to perform.”