ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Nurudeen Shotayo

The senator said Oyetola is the best man to represent Osun State in the federal cabinet.

Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (PMNewsNG)
Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke (PMNewsNG)

Recommended articles

Oyewunmi, who doubles as the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, disclosed this during Oyetola's appearance before the Senate for ministerial screening on Friday, August 4, 2023.

After the former governors' introductory remarks on the floor of the red chamber, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, threw the floor open to another PDP lawmaker from Osun State, Francis Fadahunsi, to make his input.

Fadahunsi extolled the virtue of Oyetola, an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, saying he was the best man for the task.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, when the floor was yielded to Oyewunmi, he disclosed that he and two other lawmakers in the Senate caucus from Osun met Adeleke a day prior and he gave his support for his predecessor.

Oyewumi said, “In Osun State, the three of us representing Osun State in this hallowed chamber have met with the Executive Governor of Osun State yesterday (Thursday), Senator Ademola Adeleke and I’m speaking on his behalf, that we should give our total support for the nominee standing before you, Mr Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, as the next minister from Osun State. We believe in him.

“Osun State is a state yearning for development and we believe this can come from anybody and he is one of our leaders…If all of us work together, Osun State will be better. So, I am speaking on his (Adeleke’s) behalf and on behalf of other two senators from Osun State that we have no objection to his (Oyetola’s) nomination and we believe that he is going to perform.”

Oyetola is one of the nine governors that made it into President Bola Tinubu's 48-man ministerial nominees' list.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Makinde announces economic plans to reduce effects of subsidy removal

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Nigerian Consulate celebrates festival of drums in New York

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

Resident doctors to begin peaceful protests over unmet demands Aug. 9

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention