Senator Adeleke misses exam malpractice court appearance due to illness, stooling

Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun West - PDP) failed to show up at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he was being arraigned for alleged examination malpractice, on Monday, October 15, 2018.

The lawmaker is facing charges of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, personation, breach of duty, and aiding and abetting as he's accused of conspiring with four others to carry out the acts while writing National Examination Council (NECO) on July 21, 2017.

When Adeleke was arraigned with the other defendants on Monday, the lawmaker's lawyer, Alex Izinyon (SAN), told the court that he took ill on Friday, October 12, and had been stooling.

"His personal assistant informed me yesterday (Sunday) that he was indisposed because he was stooling. He sent a medical report to that effect," he said.

After presenting medical reports to back up the claim, Izinyon requested the court to postpone the arraignment until his client is well again.

The presecution lawyer, Simon Lough, and the lawyers of the other defendants, who were present in court, agreed with Izinyon's request, leading presiding judge, Justice I. E. Ekwo, to adjourn the arraignment till October 31.

"The prosecution is ordered to ensure the defendants are in court at the next date, to take their plea," he said.

Senator Adeleke's alleged crimes

According to the Police, Senator Adeleke registered for NECO in 2017 by impersonating students of Ojo/Aro Community High School in Osun State. When he was arrested on July 27, 2017, he signed a statement admitting that he registered but did not sit for the examination.

However, according to a result obtained from NECO, Adeleke has seven credits and one pass in the examination he claimed he didn't participate in. It was also discovered that in his application, he claimed he was born on June 12, 1997 (20 years old) even though he was 57 at the time.

The others who have been implicated in the scandal are Adeleke's brother, Sikiru, principal of the school, Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo and a teacher, Dare Olutope.