Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senator Adeleke misses exam malpractice court date due to illness

Senator Adeleke misses exam malpractice court appearance due to illness, stooling

The lawmaker's absence forced the judge to postpone his arraignment till later this month.

  • Published:
Adeleke misses exam malpractice court date due to illness play Senator Ademola Adeleke (Duisaf )

Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun West - PDP) failed to show up at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he was being arraigned for alleged examination malpractice, on Monday, October 15, 2018.

The lawmaker is facing charges of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, personation, breach of duty, and aiding and abetting as he's accused of conspiring with four others to carry out the acts while writing National Examination Council (NECO) on July 21, 2017.

When Adeleke was arraigned with the other defendants on Monday, the lawmaker's lawyer, Alex Izinyon (SAN), told the court that he took ill on Friday, October 12, and had been stooling.

"His personal assistant informed me yesterday (Sunday) that he was indisposed because he was stooling. He sent a medical report to that effect," he said.

After presenting medical reports to back up the claim, Izinyon requested the court to postpone the arraignment until his client is well again.

The presecution lawyer, Simon Lough, and the lawyers of the other defendants, who were present in court, agreed with Izinyon's request, leading presiding judge, Justice I. E. Ekwo, to adjourn the arraignment till October 31.

"The prosecution is ordered to ensure the defendants are in court at the next date, to take their plea," he said.

ALSO READ: Read how Senator Adeleke got certificate for exam he didn't sit for

Senator Adeleke's alleged crimes

According to the Police, Senator Adeleke registered for NECO in 2017 by impersonating students of Ojo/Aro Community High School in Osun State. When he was arrested on July 27, 2017, he signed a statement admitting that he registered but did not sit for the examination.

However, according to a result obtained from NECO, Adeleke has seven credits and one pass in the examination he claimed he didn't participate in. It was also discovered that in his application, he claimed he was born on June 12, 1997 (20 years old) even though he was 57 at the time.

The others who have been implicated in the scandal are Adeleke's brother, Sikiru, principal of the school, Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo and a teacher, Dare Olutope.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
2 Buhari bans 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroadbullet
3 Atiku appoints Saraki as Campaign DG, Fayose, Tambuwal, Wike also...bullet

Related Articles

Oyetola Osun Governor-elect pays 'Thank You' visit to Buhari at Aso Rock
2019 Elections Melaye, Murray-Bruce, PDP clash with officers during protest at Police headquarters in Abuja
Osun Rerun Catholic cleric sues for peace
Ademola Adeleke Court reportedly stops police from arresting Osun PDP governorship candidate
Adeleke "Who dem wan arrest?" 'Dancing' Senator defies Police invitation over exam malpractice
Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for exam "he didn’t sit for"
Ademola Adeleke EFCC denies freezing Osun guber candidate’s bank account
Adeleke Osun govt tells PDP candidate to stop rumour mongering
Dirty Dancer Twitter goes wild over Twerker who looks like Senator Adeleke
Osun 2018 Again, court dismisses certificate forgery suit against Adeleke

Local

Pat Utomi tells Nigerian youths to not feel entitled to power
Nigerians are suffering because they depend too much on government - Utomi
Buhari was rigged out 3 times - Ex-US diplomat, John Campbell
Ex-US Ambassador says Buhari was rigged out of presidential election 3 times
Atiku's media company deny reports that they haven't been paid
Atiku begs FG to rescue Leah Sharibu as Boko Haram kills another aid worker
Fayose says he'll meet EFCC with bibles, bedcloth, pillowcase
Fayose says he'll meet EFCC with bibles, bedclothes, pillowcase
X
Advertisement