Famous for his sleek and energetic dance moves, Senator Ademola Adeleke is in the news again for all the wrong reasons.

This time, Adeleke who is contesting Saturday’s governorship election in his home State of Osun, has been accused by the police of “examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, personation, breach of duty, and aiding and abetting crime.”

The police added that Adeleke pulled a couple of stunts during the 2017 National Examination Council (NECO) tests.

Disappearing act

How did a 57-year-old man end up being accused of cheating in an examination for teenagers and adolescents?

On July 21, 2017, the Osun State Police Intelligence Bureau (SIB) received and acted on an intelligence report about examination malpractice at OJO/Aro Community Grammar School in Osun state.

As it turned out, Senator Adeleke was at the center of the malpractice.

Police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood says “Senator Ademola Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke registered and were sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) 2017 as internal candidates” and were “impersonating students of the school at the ages of 57years and 42years respectively. This crime was facilitated by the principal of the school, and two other members of staff of the school for which they are under investigation and being charged to court”.

For all you know, Adeleke is also good at vanishing, according to the police.

"When the police operative arrived at the school, only Sikiru Adeleke was found seated for the examination while Senator Ademola Adeleke's seat was vacant and he was suspected to have escaped before the arrival of the police operatives", Moshood says.

Obtaining a certificate without showing up for the exam

The names of the school principal and staff who facilitated the malpractice for the senator have been given as: Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school staff allegedly responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO) and Mr Dare Olutope (school teacher who allegedly facilitated the crime).

To cut a long story short, the police said it arrested Senator Ademola Adeleke on July 27, 2017 and Sikiru Adeleke on August 8, 2017, for the crime.

The alleged accomplices, school principal Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration Ojo and Teacher Olutope were arrested on July 21, 2017.

Senator admits to crime but he's got two dates to explain

Moshood said “Senator Ademola Adeleke made cautionary statement and admitted that he registered for the 2017 NECO examinations as an internal student in the said school but he didn’t sit for the examination”.

Moshood adds that the police is now wondering how Adeleke obtained his NECO result of “Seven (7) Credits and One (1) Pass” without sitting for the examination.

What’s even funnier is that the dancing senator and his brother (with a combined age of 99 years) were photographed in the class of 2017 school album, complete with school uniforms, according to the police.

There’s a discrepancy in age here, from the police account of events.

“In the NECO 2017 result obtained by the police, Adeleke claimed that he was born on 12th June 1997 but in his statement to the police, Adeleke wrote 13th May 1960 as his Date of Birth”, Moshood says.

Meaning that the police is also trying to wrap its head around how one person can be born on two separate days in two separate years.

Moshood continues: “The photographs of both Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke appearing side by side in the photo album have no NECO stamps on them".

Buhari steps in

Senator Adeleke and his alleged accomplices have been “advised in their own interest to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately for arraignment in court”, the police declared in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

With just three days before the Osun governorship election in which he is the PDP flagbearer, all kinds of political meanings have been thrown into the Adeleke certificate saga.

Which is probably why President Buhari has stopped the police headquarters from summoning Adeleke—at least for the moment.

Senator Adeleke will probably have his day in a police grilling cubicle or courtroom after the September 22 governorship election in Osun.