Publish names of the company’s debtors, electricity supply isn't free - Adelabu

The minister decried the high rate of energy theft in the country and that the FG would soon sponsor bills at the National Assembly to check the menace.

Adelabu, who is on an inspection tour of power projects in Edo, gave the directive when he met with the management of the BEDC in Benin. According to him, “there is nothing wrong with publishing the names of the company’s debtors” because electricity supply is not free.

The BEDC needs money to remain in business and serve its customers well.

“I will not stop you from disconnecting organisations or individuals owing.

“I am also not going to stop you from publishing the names of the debtors. Nigerians need to know the truth.

“If you want to publish the names of those owing, you can go ahead and do so,” Adelabu said.

The minister decried the high rate of energy theft in the country, saying that the Federal Government would soon sponsor bills at the National Assembly to check the menace. He assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to improving power supply to all parts of the country.

Adelabu promised to complete all abandoned and ongoing power projects before awarding new ones. In his remarks, Deolu Ijose, BEDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), identified meter bypassing as a major challenge to the company.

“Meter bypassing is making this company to run at a loss,” he said.

Ijose, however, said the company had connected many communities to the national grid and provided feeders in its franchise states.

Publish names of the company's debtors, electricity supply isn't free - Adelabu

