ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also assured all citizens that efforts are diligently underway to enhance the nation’s power supply during this festive season.

Adebayo Adelabu
Adebayo Adelabu

Recommended articles

Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Public Relations to the Minister, in a statement in Abuja, said that Adelabu gave the assurance in a message entitled: “Fostering Unity and Progress”,

Tunji said that Adelabu prayed that the season of love and sacrifice should inspire unity and compassion among Nigerians.

In the spirit of Christmas, I extend heartfelt felicitations to Christians and fellow Nigerians. May this season of love and sacrifice inspire unity and compassion among us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ, a symbol of love and peace, let us emulate His spirit of selflessness and embrace one another across faiths and divides.

”Unity is paramount for our nation’s development, thriving in an environment of peace and tranquility,” he said.

According to him, during this festive season, let’s prioritise giving, love, and remembrance of God’s love through Jesus Christ. Regardless of our faith, let’s unite in prayers for the peace and progress of Nigeria, our shared home

“I congratulate President Bola Tinubu, our leaders, legislators, and administrators at all levels at this period.

"I encourage Nigerians to steadfastly support Tinubu’s government for the collective advancement of our nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister assured all citizens that efforts are diligently underway to enhance the nation’s power supply during this festive season.

He said that these efforts were put in place in recognition of the importance of electricity in the daily life of Nigerians, adding that his ministry was committed to ensuring a more reliable and improved power infrastructure.

"We understand the significance of uninterrupted power, especially during celebrations, and are working tirelessly to provide a stable electricity supply.

"Your comfort and enjoyment during this yuletide season are paramount, and we are dedicated to making substantial progress in delivering an enhanced power experience for all."

Adelabu wished Nigerians a joyous Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year as they look forward to 2024.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police confirm attack on Adamawa community, begin investigation

Police confirm attack on Adamawa community, begin investigation

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God

Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God

Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice

Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December

PDP unhappy with Fubara over plan to implement peace pact initiated by Tinubu

PDP unhappy with Fubara over plan to implement peace pact initiated by Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Sanwo-Olu urges health workers to render selfless service for a healthy Lagos

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

Unknown gunmen kill 50 villagers in Plateau – Governor Mutfwang

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety [Gistbriefly]

FRSC Osun deploys 1,225 officers for Christmas highway safety

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices