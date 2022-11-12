RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeboye to Nigerians: Praise God in every situation

Nurudeen Shotayo

The revered cleric urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers amidst all the challenges confronting the nation.

The man of God gave this admonition while delivering a sermon at the 12 hours marathon praise worship and thanksgiving, ‘YADAH 2022,’ organised by the House of Prayer Assembly in Ilorin on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Speaking on the theme, “Let all that I am praise the Lord,” Adeboye noted that humans would continue to encounter varying situations in life, adding that constant praise-worship and thanksgiving to God are enough to change any situation for the better.

The revered cleric's message was delivered by the Regional Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Nathaniel Adejumo, who quoted the GO as saying that praise-worship and thanksgiving are powerful spiritual tools that can be used to around the harsh and unpalatable situation of the country.

Adeboye's word:People should know the importance of praising God no matter the circumstances we find ourselves. Whether we are rich, happy or unhappy, ill or healthy, comfortable or uncomfortable; whether the economy is buoyant or lean, we should praise the Lord. The battle may be strong, but God never fails and he has never lost any battle. He triumphs after all tribulations.”

While quoting from the Holy book; Job 2:1, Adeboye said Job did not commit any sin other than righteousness, and that God allowed devil to try him but at the end of the day, Job won, and his possessions were returned in double folds.

Adeboye's word:The journey of life may not be smooth, but we should continue to praise God.

“Continue to praise the Lord and let the devil go mad, and at the end, you will shame your enemies. Everything that is lost will be recovered; everything will turn around for good because God has never been a failure. God will change the situation. We should make sacrifices of praise to the Lord.”

