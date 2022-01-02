RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeboye says God hasn’t told him who’ll be President in 2023

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Adeboye narrated how he prophesied that none of the three candidates that contested for presidency in 1993 would win the presidential election.

Enoch Adeboye
Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God says he has not received any message from God on who’ll be Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Recommended articles

He said many people have been asking him about who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The pastor said this during the 2022 Crossover Service of the church held at the RCCG Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Saturday, December 31, 2021.

He said, “I just want to give you a hint of what Daddy (God) says is in store for the New Year. There are all manners of prophets out there. So, you will be hearing all manners of prophecies in the coming days. I am talking to you my children, not criticising anybody. I have my duty to make sure I teach my own children.

“When God speaks, He speaks specifically. There is no may be or perhaps; He speaks. So, if you hear somebody prophesy, ‘It is likely one of the following people will succeed’, that’s not a prophecy; that’s personal opinion. When God speaks, He will say, ‘This fellow will succeed, that fellow is not going to make it’. That is the way God speaks; He doesn’t say, ‘It is likely’.”

The cleric also narrated how he prophesied that none of the three candidates that contested for presidency in 1993 would win the election.

He said, “When God speaks, some of the things He says may baffle your brain a little. Let me give you an example. I have always told you I am not a prophet; I am only a pastor but I hear from God once in a while.

“Years ago, there were three people contesting to be President of Nigeria — (MKO) Abiola, Aminu Kano and (Bashir) Tofa. At that time, I was President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and so the other Pentecostal people asked me, ‘Sir, what do we do? Who do we vote for? There are three of them — all Muslims. Who is going to win sir?’ I said, ‘None’. They said, ‘How can that be? If you toss a coin, when it lands, it is either head or tail’. I said, ‘None’.

“They said, ‘Why?’ I said because God told me. He spoke in parables. He said the winner will be the loser, the loser will be the winner and luckiest of them is Aminu Kanu. Aminu Kanu died before the election. Abiola won but he never got to the throne and the fellow who lost at least didn’t have the embarrassment of winning and not reigning. The winner is the loser and the loser is the winner, the luckiest of them was the one who died. When it played out, my colleagues came to me and said, ‘Well, it seems as if you really heard.’’

The next presidential election is expected to hold next year, and politicians and political parties seem to have started preparing for the election.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State among others have been rumoured to be interested in the 2023 presidency, but none of them has declared intention to run.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS says scarcity of international passports will end by March

NIS says scarcity of international passports will end by March

2023: Over 2,500 Muslim clerics offer prayers for Tinubu in Kano

2023: Over 2,500 Muslim clerics offer prayers for Tinubu in Kano

Adeboye says God hasn’t told him who’ll be President in 2023

Adeboye says God hasn’t told him who’ll be President in 2023

2022: Okowa assures Deltans of better days

2022: Okowa assures Deltans of better days

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital

Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital

2023: Sen. Ogba joins governorship race in Ebonyi

2023: Sen. Ogba joins governorship race in Ebonyi

NLC warns FG against imposing anti-people policies in 2022

NLC warns FG against imposing anti-people policies in 2022

Irabor commends troops, members of armed forces for securing Nigeria in 2021

Irabor commends troops, members of armed forces for securing Nigeria in 2021

Trending

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

2023: Plot to use EFCC to malign, defame key political figures scuttled by Supreme Court

NAFDAC warns Nigerian men against use of sex enhancement drugs

NAFDAC warns Nigerian men against use of sex enhancement drugs

Osinbajo: 'It shall be well with Nigeria'

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo praying (PMNews)

Obasanjo blasts Edwin Clark, says he's rude

Obasanjo (Right) and Clark (Punch newspaper)