'Address undue delay in getting international passport' – Ondo Speaker tells Immigration

Oladiji made the call on Friday, July 21, 2023 when Mr Kayode Afolabi, Comptroller of NIS, Ondo State Command, paid him a visit in his office. According to the speaker, the rate at which people complain about delay in getting international passport is worrisome.

“The NIS Command should take urgent steps to address any impediments that may be responsible for delays in passport issuance.

“It is the right of every Nigerian that desires to obtain passport at any time without unnecessary impediment,’’ he said.

The speaker said that there should be a lasting solution to the issue of passport delay, especially “at this critical time that people wish to travel out for medical checkup or visitation.”

He expressed the readiness of the House to partner with the NIS in combating child trafficking and other needed areas.

“I can assure you that we are going to partner with you in our various constituencies and give you information regarding child trafficking,” he said.

Oladiji also said that there was need to always carry members of the assembly along during recruitment exercise into the immigration service. He said that such a step would enable them to carry their constituents along.

“It is from you that we can get the genuine recruitment advertisement, so that as representatives of our people we can let them know.

“We have a lot of graduates who don’t have jobs. So, we will partner with you for the development of our dear state,” he said.

The speaker, who later appreciated the command for the visit, urged NIS to continue to work for the overall development of the state and Nigeria at large. Earlier, Afolabi, the State Comptroller of NIS, said the reason for the visit was to build a robust relationship with the state to achieve a common goal.

Afolabi, who decried the high rate of child trafficking in the country, called on the assembly and other relevant stakeholders to join hands with the Service in combatting the ugly trend.

“It is good for our children to travel abroad, but it must be legal.