Activist commends Kaduna Governor for appointing 33-yr-old as Accountant General

Bayo Wahab

Lawal urges other state governors to follow suit and appoint young, competent and experienced administrators into crucial positions in their domains.

Hamzat Lawal has commended Kaduna Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for appointing Bashir Suleiman Zuntu as the state’s Accountant General.
Muhammad Shehu Molash, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

He said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Reacting to the appointment, Lawal said the selection of Zuntu is a testament to the governor’s commitment to bringing in capable and experienced individuals to serve the people of Kaduna.

He also advised other state governors to follow suit and appoint young, competent and experienced administrators into crucial positions in their domains.

He said, “Apart from the fact that he is young, Bashir Suleiman Zuntu’s credentials as a Chartered Accountant, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, and Astute Administrator speak volumes about his dedication to excellence and competence in his field.

“With his track record of serving as a Senior Accountant in both the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and the Finance and Accounts Department of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, I do not doubt that he will bring invaluable expertise to his new role.

His leadership as the Executive Chairman of Kubau Local Government, Kaduna State, has demonstrated his commitment to public service and effective governance.

Lawal argued that during his tenure, Zuntu has undoubtedly gained valuable experience in navigating the complexities of local administration.

“Moreover, Bashir Suleiman Zuntu’s academic accomplishments, including a Master of Science Degree in Finance from Coventry University, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Abuja, exemplify his dedication to continuous learning and professional growth.

“His skills and competencies in Financial Management, Financial Inclusion and Public Administration, and Strategy Development and Implementation will be pivotal in enhancing financial management and transparency within Kaduna State.

Lawal expressed optimism that citizens of Kaduna State were eagerly anticipating witnessing the positive impact of Bashir Suleiman Zuntu’s leadership and expertise in his new position.

“I wish Bashir Suleiman Zuntu every success in his new role as the Accountant General of Kaduna State,” he said.

