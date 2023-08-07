ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa
State Project Coordinator added that the project was to curb water scarcity and enhance water usability among households and farmers in line with the project's objective.
The State Project Coordinator, Yahaya Muhammad, told newsmen on Monday, August 7, 2023 in Dutse that the boreholes would be drilled in Auyo, Babura, Birnin Kudu, Kafin Hausa and Suletankarkar LGAs.
He added that the project was to curb water scarcity and enhance water usability among households and farmers in line with the project’s objective.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ACReSAL is a World Bank intervention project aimed at tackling environmental degradation, desertification and related issues in the 19 northern states.
Muhammad said that the intervention would boost agriculture and improve the standard of living of the people while the tree nurseries would help to combat desertification and soil erosion.
NAN reports that the Jigawa Government had over the years been planting millions of assorted trees and distributing it free tree to residents to plant in their respective communities, farms and along state and federal roads.
