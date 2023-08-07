ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

State Project Coordinator added that the project was to curb water scarcity and enhance water usability among households and farmers in line with the project’s objective.

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa
ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

Recommended articles

The State Project Coordinator, Yahaya Muhammad, told newsmen on Monday, August 7, 2023 in Dutse that the boreholes would be drilled in Auyo, Babura, Birnin Kudu, Kafin Hausa and Suletankarkar LGAs.

He added that the project was to curb water scarcity and enhance water usability among households and farmers in line with the project’s objective.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ACReSAL is a World Bank intervention project aimed at tackling environmental degradation, desertification and related issues in the 19 northern states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad said that the intervention would boost agriculture and improve the standard of living of the people while the tree nurseries would help to combat desertification and soil erosion.

NAN reports that the Jigawa Government had over the years been planting millions of assorted trees and distributing it free tree to residents to plant in their respective communities, farms and along state and federal roads.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

Shell, partners renovates flood-ravaged hospital in Rivers

Shell, partners renovates flood-ravaged hospital in Rivers

FCTA urban mass transit buses resume soon – Official

FCTA urban mass transit buses resume soon – Official

Police confirms abduction of traditional ruler, wife by gunmen in Karu LGA

Police confirms abduction of traditional ruler, wife by gunmen in Karu LGA

Italy tells ECOWAS to extend deadline for military intervention in Niger

Italy tells ECOWAS to extend deadline for military intervention in Niger

Enugu Govt bans unauthorised use of vehicles with tinted glasses

Enugu Govt bans unauthorised use of vehicles with tinted glasses

LP Chieftain reveals party’s plan for Edo

LP Chieftain reveals party’s plan for Edo

Falana warns ECOWAS to seek UN approval before sending military to Niger

Falana warns ECOWAS to seek UN approval before sending military to Niger

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention